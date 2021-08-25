Vaccines available Friday

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO — Vaccinations against COVID-19 will be available at Lucy Rede Franco Middle School gym on Friday, August 27, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The shots can be given to anyone over the age of 12, though those under 18 need a parent or guardian present to give permission.

Pregnant women are also invited, according to an announcement by Presidio ISD Police. The CDC has released new data that the vaccine is safe for pregnant people, and recommend they get vaccinated to reduce the chance of contracting COVID-19 and mitigate the risks associated with the disease.

Immunocompromised people who have received two doses of the vaccine are allowed to get a third, since they have been authorized to receive it as a booster. The general public cannot yet get a booster, but it is expected to be approved and made available sometime next month. No appointments are necessary, and the vaccine will be given out on a first come, first served basis.