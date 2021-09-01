Ceramic art concealed 3.4 kilograms of methamphetamine

By Big Bend Sentinel

PECOS – A federal jury convicted a Dallas man last Thursday for possessing methamphetamine.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Oscar Santiago Garcia Sanchez, 32, drove a vehicle with a trailer filled with ceramic art pieces into the Presidio Port of Entry. During inspection, Customs and Border Protection officers discovered a crystal substance inside the art pieces. The substance turned out to be 3.4 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Sanchez faces up to life in prison. His sentencing date has been set for November 23, 2021. Sanchez has remained in federal custody since his arrest on February 2, 2021.