Dr. Bonnie Warnock selected to The Nature Conservancy Texas Board of Trustees

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE – Dr. Bonnie Warnock, dean of agricultural and natural resource sciences and professor of natural resource management at Sul Ross State University, has been selected to serve on the Texas Board of Trustees of The Nature Conservancy.

“I am honored to be selected to serve on the Texas Board of Trustees for TNC,” said Warnock. “I love the diversity of Texas ecosystems and feel that all Texans should help to conserve our natural treasures. Serving with TNC will allow me to use my love of soils, grasslands and grazing management to further the mission of conservation in Texas.”

Each state chapter of The Nature Conservancy has a state board of trustees that work with the state director to further the mission of conserving ecosystems across the state. To be selected, you must first be nominated. The state director and current members of the TNC Texas State Board then review the nomination. Warnock was nominated by Robert Potts and Laura Whiting from the Dixon Water Foundation. It was felt that Warnock’s scientific background in soils, soil health, ecosystem restoration and her practical knowledge of cattle ranching would help TNC in Texas.

Warnock will be working as a scientist on the board.

“I hope to really emphasize soil health and the important role that it plays in ecosystems and the global carbon cycle,” said Dr. Warnock. “I’ll also bring the perspective that grazing can be an important tool in helping conserve grasslands and promote soil health.”

The Nature Conservancy is a global environmental nonprofit working to create a world where people and nature can thrive. Founded in the U.S. through grassroots action in 1951, The Nature Conservancy has grown to become one of the most effective and wide-reaching environmental organizations in the world.