 Homecoming Bios / Spotlights 2021

By Big Bend Sentinel

9th Grade

Duke- Diego Jurado

Diego Jurado is the son of Yolanda Jurado and David Jurado. Diego was employed this summer providing lawn services around town. Diego is a member of the football team and will participate in basketball, track and golf. After high school, Diego plans to attend Angelo State University to study anesthesiology to become an anesthesiologist.

Duchess- Loretta Rivera

Loretta Rivera is the daughter of Mayra Lujan and Fernando Rivera. Loretta is a member of the volleyball team and will also participate in basketball, track and softball. After high school, Loretta plans to attend college and study criminal justice.

10th Grade

Duke- Dustin Martinez

Dustin Martinez is the grandson of Jeanie Lujan and the nephew of Candy Lujan. He is a member of the football team and will participate in cross-country, basketball, track and golf this year. Dustin worked at the Hotel Saint George this summer and hopes to keep working there so he can save up for college.

Duchess- Liani Salcido

Liani Salcido is the daughter of Maria Cristina Gutierrez and the granddaughter of Arturo and Rosa Maria Gutierrez. She is a member of the cross-country team and will participate in basketball, track, golf and softball this year. As a freshman, Liani was awarded the Shorthorn Award, a special award for participating in every high school sport. Liani worked at the Presidio County Clerk’s District Office this summer and hopes to continue her employment there each summer until graduation. After high school, Liani plans to attend college and pursue a career as a police officer.

11th Grade

Duke- Juan Bautista

Juan is the son of Angela and Leroy Gutierrez. He participated in cheerleading this year and hopes to continue cheering next year during his senior year. Juan works at Porter’s Grocery Store and plans to keep working there to save money for college. After high school, he would like to attend an art college to learn more about animation and digital art.

Duchess- Aubrie Aguilar

Aubrie is the daughter of Tiffany and Freddy Aguilar. She is currently employed at the Marfa Public Library. Aubrie participated in VASE and designed the yearbook cover her freshman year. She also illustrated a coloring book for the Blackwell School her sophomore year. This year, she intends to improve her art skills and study various art mediums. After high school, she wants to pursue a career in art.

12th Grade

KING CANDIDATES:

Cristian Ontiveros

Cristian is the son of Teresa Nunez and grandson to Ernest and Nellie Villarreal. He has participated in football, basketball and golf. He is currently a member of the National Honor Society and is on the student council. He has been employed at several places in Marfa. He was named to the All-State Academic team in football and basketball by the Texas Six Man Coaches Association and was First Team Utility Back and Second Team Linebacker in the 2020 football season. He qualified for regionals in golf twice. After high school, Cristian plans to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio or Austin to major in engineering.

Juan Avila

Juan Avila Jr. is the son of Mary Ortiz and Juan Avila Sr. He has participated in football, basketball, cross-country and track throughout high school. He was named an All-District Second Team Tight End. He has been a member of Young Life throughout high school. During his free time, he likes to look for reptiles and critters in the wild. His best friend is an almost-nine-year-old dog named Chapo. After graduating, Juan plans to go to Sul Ross State University to get a bachelor’s degree in biology. He hopes to one day become a Texas Game Warden in West Texas where he has grown up.

Uriel Torres-Hernandez

Uriel is the son of Yadira and Cesar Torres. He has participated in football, cross country, track and golf throughout his high school career. He was named Second Team All-District Tight End in football. His junior year he was elected homecoming duke of his class. He has won Marfa Live Arts Playwriting for several years. He has also been a member of Young Life since his freshman year. During high school he has worked at Pizza Foundation, the Texas Workforce, Hotel Saint George and Marfa Meats. After graduating from high school, he plans to move to San Antonio.

Adrian Catano

Adrian Catano is the son of Delia Nunez and Miguel Levya. Adrian has participated in track, football and cross-country in high school and basketball in junior high. Adrian was also the freshmen class homecoming duke. He is a member of Young Life. After graduating from high school, Adrian plans on enrolling in a police academy to become a police officer.

Ian Marquez

Ian Marquez is the son of Gracie and Iram Marquez. Ian has participated in basketball, football, track, golf and helped at a cross-country meet. In Ian’s junior year, he received the Shorthorn award for participating in every sport. Ian plans to attend Angelo State University and pursue a career in photography.

QUEEN CANDIDATES:

Odalys Chacon

Odalys Chacon is the daughter of Marisa and Rito Chacon. She was inducted into the National Honor Society her sophomore year and has been a member of the student council. She has participated in volleyball, basketball and softball since her freshman year. She was named to First Team All-District in basketball, named Catcher of the Year in softball and was selected to the All-State softball team by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. Odalys was also a regional qualifier her junior year in journalism for UIL academic competitions. She has worked at Marfa Hardware store and is currently employed at the Waterstop restaurant. She is a member of Marfa Young Life. While in high school she has been enrolled in the early college program and has earned several college hours. After high school she plans to attend University of Texas San Antonio to obtain a degree in biology and then attend dental school.

Brianna Sanchez

Brianna Sanchez is the daughter of Elizabeth Brito and Ricardo Sanchez. She has played volleyball and basketball since her freshman year. She was named volleyball Blocker of the Year her sophomore and junior year and basketball Defensive Player of Year her junior year. Brianna has also been on the yearbook staff for three years. After high school, Brianna plans to attend University of Texas El Paso.

Soraya Vallez

Soraya Vallez is the daughter of Melly Payan and Robert Olazaba. Soraya is a member of the cross-country team and plans to participate in basketball and track this year. During her time in high school she participated in volleyball, cross-country, basketball, track and softball.

After high school, Soraya plans to attend Angelo State University with plans to transfer to University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to study radiology.

Evelyn Sanchez Bravo

Evelyn Sanchez is the daughter of Carmen and Arturo Sanchez. Evelyn participated in track her junior high years. She was a member of the band program her sophomore year and has been on the yearbook staff since junior year. She served as class treasurer her freshman, sophomore and junior years. Evelyn is currently employed at Hotel Paisano and plans to stay employed upon graduation. After graduation Evelyn plans to go to college and pursue a career in cosmetology.

Dakota Martinez

Dakota Martinez is the daughter of Norma Garcia Martinez and Juan Tarango Martinez Jr. She is enrolled in Marfa High School’s early college program. She is a member of the cheerleading squad and has been class secretary throughout high school. During Dakota’s freshman year, she was a member of the Blazing Horns Band and travelled to Disneyland, where they performed. Dakota played volleyball her freshman year and has been a part of the welding program. She worked at Waterstop restaurant as a runner and prep cook as well as an assistant cook during her junior year. After graduating from high school, Dakota plans on attending Odessa College to study cosmetology and later transfer to University of Texas Health San Antonio for a nursing degree.