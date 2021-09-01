Tri-County Voter Promoters active in the run-up to National Voter Registration Day

By Big Bend Sentinel

FORT DAVIS – The nonpartisan Tri-County Voter Promoters group is once again actively setting up registration tables in various locations in Jeff Davis, Brewster and Presidio counties in advance of National Voter Registration Day, September 28.

The Voter Promoters will be offering new voter registration and assistance with updating addresses of currently registered voters who may have moved since they originally submitted their forms.

This effort is made up of community volunteers from Fort Davis, Marfa and Alpine and is entirely nonpartisan. Jeff Davis County has a high percentage of registered eligible voters, but the same cannot be said for Brewster and Presidio Counties. The volunteer deputy registrars will appear at various locations in Fort Davis, Valentine, Marfa, Presidio and Alpine, including the Sul Ross State University campus, with information, forms and assistance with the fast and simple registration process.

In the state of Texas, librarians are also volunteer deputy registrars, making it easy for anyone to register at their convenience in their local library. The registration deadline for the November 2, 2021, election is October 4. Those who are unsure whether their registration is current can receive assistance from volunteer deputy registrars to find out and make any needed updates.

On September 28, National Voter Registration Day, the Tri-County Voter Promoters will be partnering with Mobile Comunidad, a mobile social services outreach organization in Jeff Davis County. The Voter Promoters will be using their highly visible van to attract area residents to register to vote.

The group has a Facebook page: www.facebook.com/TriCountyVoterPromoters and is accepting cash donations at each of their stops to support their travel and cost of materials. The group can be reached at: tricountyvoterpromoters@gmail.com. Additional volunteers are needed in all three counties, and volunteer deputy registrar training is available.

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy. First observed in 2012, it has quickly gained momentum ever since. Nearly 4.5 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday to date.

Celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September, National Voter Registration Day is when volunteers and organizations from all over the country will “hit the streets” in a single day of coordinated field, technology and media efforts. National Voter Registration Day seeks to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise.

According to U.S. Census data from 2020, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration or aren’t sure how to register. National Voter Registration Day wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.

The holiday has been endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State, the National Association of State Election Directors, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the National Association of Election Officials.