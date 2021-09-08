Exhibition of new paintings by Ann Marie Nafziger opens Saturday at Marfa Studio of Arts

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA –– An exhibition of new paintings by Ann Marie Nafziger opens Saturday evening, September 11, at Marfa Studio of Arts on East San Antonio Street. The opening runs from 5 – 7 p.m. and DJ Natalie Melendez will play music outdoors under the front awning. Everyone is invited.

Nafziger is showing 16 paintings, all of them made over the past two years in her studio in Marfa. The work is abstract and made mostly with acrylic on canvas or paper. In many of the paintings transparent washes, brush marks and drips contrast with flat planes of color or dark pockets of black or gray. Lines made with graphite or marker sometimes appear, adding areas of pattern or, in some cases, connecting parts of a painting like threads. In two of the works on paper, the artist uses collage and other mixed media.

The show marks Nafziger’s return to painting after time away from the studio, and her interest in color is apparent –– from the exuberant combination of crimson, pink and bright blue in “Tilt-a-Whirl” to the more subdued rosy-browns and pale yellows in “Cusp of September.”

Born and raised in rural Ohio, Nafziger spent a decade in the Pacific Northwest before moving to Far West Texas in 2002. These places (and especially their contrasts) are significant to the artist; a few titles nod to them including “Ohio Rose (for AK),” “Canopy” and “Western Skies.”

Nafziger’s show runs through October 16. Marfa Studio of Arts is located at 106 E. San Antonio Street in Marfa. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 1 – 5 p.m.