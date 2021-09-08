By Big Bend Sentinel

Francisco “Pancho” Yslas, 74, beloved husband, father and grandfather was called to his eternal resting place on August 19, 2021. He was born on April 1,1947, to Andres and Enriqueta Yslas in El Paso, Texas.

After graduating from Jefferson High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Marksman M-14, Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal and two Purple Hearts. He moved back to El Paso after being honorably discharged where he met the love of his life, Rita Roman Yslas, and they were united in marriage on August 26, 1972.

In 1974 he proudly started his career at the El Paso Sector with the United States Department of Justice as a detention enforcement officer with the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service. He was promoted to supervisor and relocated his family to Marfa, Texas, the little town that captured his heart. He retired after 34 years of service alongside his inseparable sidekick Johnny Sanchez.

Francisco is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Antonio Yslas, Luis Yslas and Enrique Yslas. Those left to cherish Francisco’s memory are his beloved wife, Rita Yslas; daughters Lorraine Yslas Holzheuser and Cassandra Yslas; grandchildren Tyler Holzheuser, Aiden Holzheuser and Lena Holzheuser; brothers Andres Yslas and Victor Yslas; sisters Maria Elena Murphy and Claudia Yslas; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 16, at 11 a.m. in Marfa at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, rosary will precede at 1 p.m. followed by mass. Burial will be held on Friday, September 17, in El Paso at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 2 p.m. MST.