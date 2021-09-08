NOW HIRING – REPORTER

By Big Bend Sentinel

The Big Bend Sentinel and the Presidio International weekly newspapers are currently hiring for a full time reporter. The right candidate will be responsible for researching, reporting and writing newsworthy stories from the Big Bend area of Texas.

They must be able to produce multiple stories each week and meet deadlines in a region brimming with news. Stories in our coverage area are not only pertinent to our local readers but also touch on topics that are often being discussed in the national landscape.

The reporter will have the opportunity to cover news, culture, politics, art, education, sports and the border. Being able to complete interviews in Spanish is strongly preferred.

The Big Bend Sentinel is an award winning Marfa-based newspaper founded in 1926 and dedicated to providing weekly news in print and online to readers in Marfa, Presidio, the Big Bend and beyond.

Marfa is a town of almost 2,000 residents in far west Texas, known for its art, ranching and a burgeoning tourist economy. Presidio is a sunny border community of nearly 6,000 on the Rio Grande river, boasting a growing port of entry, and close proximity to a state and National Park. Former Sentinel/International reporters have gone on to report and work for Texas Monthly and New York Times Magazine among many other state and national publications.

The right candidate:

-is curious and self-motivated to find stories and diligently report them

-enthusiastically takes on assigned stories

-is able to work well in a collaborative newsroom

-is always ready to chase a story and develop sources

To ask questions or apply, email editor@bigbendsentinel. com. Application emails should include a cover letter detailing why this job interests you, a resume, two references and links to three writing samples.