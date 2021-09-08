Undocumented immigrant killed crossing I-10

By Big Bend Sentinel

VAN HORN – On the morning of September 2, Yairet Zuleima Nunez, 23, of Moroleon, Guanajuato, Mexico, was struck and killed by a vehicle as she attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of Interstate 1-10 near mile marker 138, one mile west of Van Horn. The Mexico citizen was traveling with a group of 11 other undocumented immigrants who were being pursued by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

According to a report from the Department of Public Safety, the driver, Keith Elliot Buonafede, 57, of Peoria, Arizona, was not injured. Buonafede told troopers that he “observed a large group of 10 to 12 people running across the highway.” The report went on to read that he had “attempted to avoid the pedestrians but struck one as they crossed.”

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety and is being reviewed by the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility. The DHS Office of Inspector General was also notified.