Alpine, Marfa and Fort Davis win big at TACVB Idea Fair

By Big Bend Sentinel

TRI-COUNTY – The Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus (TACVB) is pleased to announce that Visit Alpine, Texas won the 2021 “Judges Choice” Idea Fair award for cooperative marketing for a series of advertorial features in statewide print magazines. The features were a partnership with Alpine, Marfa and Fort Davis – and occasionally just Alpine and Marfa – which ran in Texas Parks & Wildlife, Authentic Texas, Austin Monthly and Ride Texas magazines.

“Visit Alpine submitted the project for consideration so the award was given to us, but it was really won by all of the partners. Scott McGeHee for Marfa and Melissa Henderson for Fort Davis brought great ideas to the table, and the project certainly wouldn’t have happened without them,” said Chris Ruggia, Alpine’s director of tourism.

“We hired a freelance writer to develop magazine feature stories on night skies and outdoor activities, and shared the cost to run them as ads. Alpine contributed the layout and design, Marfa handled most of the administration, and Fort Davis helped with strategy and content,” said Ruggia. “None of us could easily afford to run these ads alone, and the feature format gives us a better chance to keep the readers’ attention as they browse through the magazines.”

Visit Alpine, Texas also won a “People’s Choice” Idea Fair award for a video in the under $1 million budget category. The winning video announced Alpine’s new Texas Music Friendly Community certification during the 2020 Virtual Viva Big Bend music festival.

The awards were presented during TACVB’s Annual Conference in Conroe, Texas, on August 26, 2021. TACVB’s Idea Fair promotes excellence in destination marketing. Goals of the Idea Fair awards are to generate awareness of the quality work done by TACVB members as they promote their destinations to leisure and business travelers. Members may enter their campaigns in the following categories: tourism branding and advertising, cooperative marketing, convention promotion, local awareness, sports marketing, website/mobiles site/app, video and, new this year, pandemic recovery. Each award contains three budget categories to allow participation from all TACVB members (under $1 million; $1 million to $3 million, and $3 million plus). “Judges’ Choice” winners are selected by a panel of judges composed of tourism industry experts. A People’s Choice competition allows tourism industry peers to weigh in on their favorites as well.

“We had a record 119 entries this year,” said Jodi Willard, TACVB Idea Fair chairman. “The winners encountered strong competition and these awards are well-deserved.”