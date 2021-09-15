Texas Book Festival announces location and format change for 2021 hybrid festival

By Big Bend Sentinel

TEXAS – The Texas Book Festival announced Monday it would scale down its in-person gathering plans and have free, unlimited access to many of its events through an online format for the 26th annual festival.

Out of concern for the safety of authors and the community, the festival organizers announced they will significantly scale back the in-person portion of this year’s annual festival and increase the number of virtual sessions that people can participate in from anywhere. Virtual sessions will run from Saturday, October 23, through Sunday, October 31, and will have no attendance limit. TBF will be offering a small number of ticketed virtual sessions, with the featured author’s book included in the ticket price.

Founded in 1995 by former First Lady Laura Bush, Mary Margaret Farabee, and a group of volunteers, the nonprofit Texas Book Festival promotes the joys of reading and writing through its annual festival weekend, the Texas Teen Book Festival, the Reading Rock Stars Title I elementary school program, the Real Reads Title I middle and high school program, grants to Texas libraries, and year-round literary programming.

This year’s hybrid Texas Book Festival will feature renowned authors, panels, book signings and activities. Thanks to generous donors, sponsors and volunteers, the festival remains free and open to the public.

In-person sessions in downtown Austin and at the Capitol have been nixed this year and instead, the festival will be hosting the in-person portion of their event in Austin venues where they can better monitor attendance numbers and enact proper safety guidelines.

Virtual offerings, which West Texans can access for free, include virtual children’s programming October 23 and 24. The Texas Teen book Festival also takes place on those two dates, and will feature young adult authors and panels.

From October 25 to the 31, adult fiction, nonfiction, poetry and cooking events will be offered online, highlighting authors and their works. With a vision to inspire Texans of all ages to love reading, the Texas Book Festival connects authors and readers through experiences that celebrate the culture of literacy, ideas and imagination.

TBF will announce the full author lineup on September 22. Visit www.texasbookfestival.org for more information, and join the conversation using the hashtag #txbookfest on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @texasbookfest.