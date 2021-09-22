Dispatches from MISD Journalism class

By MISD Journalism Students

Marfa Maniacs cheer Lady Horns to victory!

By Chris Conners

“HERE COMES THE BOOM!” The Marfa Maniacs have been dominating the crowds and getting in people’s heads at Shorthorn games, cheering on the varsity volleyball team from the stands. The group, of which I am a member, goes all out: we wear costumes with a theme (we vote on what it should be), have a catchphrase each time the ball is served, and have even expanded to cheering on any team that plays our rivals. For example, we cheered on Irion County against the Fort Davis football team last week.

Ian Marquez and Cristian Ontiveros started the Marfa Maniacs when they saw that no one was cheering for the Lady Horns while they were playing against our rivals, the Fort Davis Indians. Ian and Cristian, along with others from the football team, began to hype up the crowd. Many joined in to cheer on the Lady Horns as they played. Even though they ended up losing that game, they still put up a fight. And that’s how the Maniacs were born.

When talking about why they started the group, Cristian and Ian said they just want to cheer for the volleyball team like they would want to be cheered on when they play football. They want to get them hyped and help them stay confident. Also, most of the volleyball players on the court are cheerleaders on the field. They lead cheers for us, so Cristian and Ian decided to lead cheers for them in a more organized way after this first game when it happened out of the blue.

Uriel Torres, a member of the Maniacs says, “I think it’s the best thing that the students have done without the influence/help from the teachers.”

Some of the volleyball players shared their opinions about the Marfa Maniacs, saying that the maniacs help them keep their spirits up, even when they’re losing, and that the Maniacs keep the players focused and confident, and that it encourages them to do better.

On Saturday, September 11, the Marfa Maniacs went all out Hawaiian for the Lady Horns’ first district volleyball game against the Balmorhea Bears. And I believe the Maniacs played a big role in the game by getting in the Bears’ heads, and helping the Lady Horns keep their heads up after the Bears scored or after a mistake. The Shorthorns and Maniacs had the Bears looking like cubs. The Lady Horns won three sets in a row, ending with a tight 25-24 victory in the last set to cheers and the sounds of Ian’s ukulele.

Marfa Lights recap

By Tori Torres

A couple of weekends ago, it was Marfa Lights and homecoming weekend. A very exciting weekend, I should say as there was plenty of stuff to keep you busy on your days off.

From August 30 – September 3, it was Spirit Week. Some people took the themes very seriously, and it blew me away. They looked so cool in hippie outfits and alien suits. On Friday, not only was it Purple Power Day, it was also the day that candidates of the homecoming court were chosen as king and queen. It was cute seeing a couple –– Ian and Soraya –– get elected as king and queen. I was very happy for both of them. It was also nice seeing them get crowned and handed a bouquet of flowers.

“I thought homecoming was really fun,” my pal Aubrie said. “It was a new experience for me, since I was elected homecoming duchess for the junior class.” She took in a deep breath and sighed, “But I wish we had more time to prepare for everything. But, for it to come so fast, I think we did very well.”

Friday night’s football game was just as exciting. I was a bit nervous at first, because I didn’t know the team we were up against. I went with my friends, and it seems like they enjoyed it as well. They were hollering and yelling while eating sausage wraps and hot cheetos with cheese. We won against the opposing team with little effort, 45-ing them 61-13!

Later that night and the next, the Marfa Lights Festival was blaring with lights and music. There weren’t as many stations to visit as usual, but there was plenty to do: get a bunch of food, buy useless and cute stuff and listen to the booming music. The band Makeup Sex also performed! It was nice seeing friends and acquaintances dance their hearts out as they listened to the band. I went there with my friends. While at the festival, I ran into some old friends that had moved away some time ago. It was nice to see them and talk with them for a while.

Another friend had some stuff to say about this weekend, “I thought it was really good, maybe a little less than usual. The food was good and it felt a little normal, considering what we’ve been going through. Although it was canceled last year, it looked like everyone was enjoying it,” she said, clasping her hands together. “I’m content with what was there, especially since they had so little time to get everything ready. In the end, it did what the Marfa Lights has always done best: bring people together.” She finished with a big grin.

In conclusion, the weekend was spectacular and enjoyable. The football game, the festival, everything. I had a blast seeing people be brought together and have the time of their lives while stuffing food in their mouths. Seeing the little kids run around with gadgets was nice as well. Hopefully next Marfa Lights weekend will be just as good and epic.

Woman on the street interviews Marfa High students

By Aubrie Aguilar

I went around school and interviewed a few students and staff members of Marfa ISD to see what their magical powers would be. I’ve discussed this with my close friends and family members, so why not ask some of the people here at school?

I was surprised to find that many of the people I asked were already prepared for this question since they were quick to decide. My thoughts about some people changed after hearing their choice of magical power. To me, mind readers seem sneaky, but a few want to use their hypothetical powers for good, and it seemed really sweet in my eyes. You can read and see for yourself.

Q: “If you could have a magical power, what power would you choose and why?”

A: “Flight so I can travel for free.” – Mrs. Mackie

“Reading people’s minds to see if someone is talking smack!”- Soraya

“Infinite food supply because I’m fat.”- Anonymous

“Invisibility so I can go around messing with people.”- Ms. Lara

“The ability to control weather because I hate it when it’s hot and suddenly changes.”- Anonymous

“Invisibility because it is cool.” – Anonymous

“Flight, just because.” – Loretta

“Mind reader, so when someone isn’t comfortable with telling me something is wrong or they’re in trouble, I would at least know so I could provide help.” – Anonymous

“Teleportation so I can go to Mexico.” – Evelyn

“Flight, so I can go anywhere.” – Raul

“Laser beams that shoot out of my eyes! I would also be able to control the intensity and my theme song would be maybe an AC/DC song, maybe ‘Hells Bells’ or ‘Highway to Hell!’” – Mrs. Donaldson

“Mind reader. I know it would hurt my feelings, but I want to know if someone is being 100% with me because they might be uncomfortable with telling me something.” – Luis

“Flight so I can get there faster.” – Anonymous

As you can see, we have some passionate people amongst our students and staff, so villains beware!

Marfa, from the perspective of a newcomer

By Tyler Cavaness

Since I’ve moved to Marfa, it has been a huge adjustment from the place I was at before. I came from De Leon, a small town in Central Texas. Like De Leon, Marfa is small. There’s not much to do around here and not many places to hang out. From what I’ve experienced so far, this town is extremely hot and there are a lot of annoying tourists. I’ve barely been here and I’m already wanting to deck them across the face, but I won’t.

At Marfa High School, the school is combined with the junior high building. There are a lot of classrooms, which I’m not quite sure where all mine are at. I’m like five percent sure I can make some friends here. I’ve made a few friends, I think, but I kinda forgot their names.

The only decent thing I’ve seen in this town was the Marfa Lights Festival. I went with my sister and walked around the courthouse a few times, looking at the stands. Most of them were filled with overpriced toys. I’m pretty sure my sister bought a few things; An Among Us cape and then an inflatable Paw Patrol hammer. I, myself, bought a Saints dog tag.

Yeah, that’s the only decent thing that happened so far. This town is okay, but I really wish it had more things to do or had more festivals every year. Plus, everything is expensive. I wish the stupid stores had cheaper stuff.

Cross-country: An inside scoop

By Memo Guardiola

I am in cross-country, a sport that, to be honest, I really don’t enjoy. A lot of other people do enjoy it, but some agree with me. I interviewed some people in cross-country and these were their responses:

I first interviewed Alex Rodriguez, an eighth grade student in his first year of cross-country. I asked him why he liked cross-country and he said, “Because I like running and it takes me out of school.” I agree with Alex on this: even running is better than school.

I also talked to Marco Ruiz, a sophomore in his first year of cross-country. When I asked him why he joined, he stated, “Because it helps me with basketball.” Then he paused, and added, “Or if you want to be realistic, Coach Ramirez made me.” Honestly, I agree with this statement completely, since Coach Ramirez also kinda pressured me into this sport.

I then interviewed Francisco “Kiko” Rosas, a freshman in his third year of cross-country. I asked him if he was good at cross-country, and he replied, “I’m kinda good at cross-country, probably a bit better than Marco.” I think Kiko just has more stamina than Marco, since he’s a long-distance runner.

Then I spoke with Ava Flores, an eighth grade student in her second year of cross-country, about her thoughts on cross-country and she said, “Um, it’s … I don’t know … It’s good. I like it.” I don’t agree with Ava, since I don’t like running long distances.

Next, I interviewed Juan Avila, a senior doing his last year of cross-country. I asked him if cross-country was hard, and he said, “It’s as hard as you make it.” I guess he’s right. To be honest it’s just a really hard sport for me.

Lastly I interviewed Kassandra Garcia, a freshman doing her first year of cross-country. I asked her what she thought about cross-country, and she said, “Honestly I don’t think it’s that bad.” She actually really likes it. This, clearly, confuses me.

I also interviewed Derick Campos, a freshman doing his third year of cross-country. I asked him what he thought of cross-country: “Terrible! Probably one of the worst sports,” he replied. As you know, I agree with him, since it’s my least favorite sport.

Journalism student recalls pre-K near-catastrophe

By Kassandra Garcia

When I was in pre-K I had a best friend whose name was Amber. We are still friends to this day –– she is currently sitting next to me in class. Amber and I did almost everything together, and one day I thought everything was going okay until something unusual happened. It was a nice, warm day out, so our teacher took the whole class outside to play in the playground. Amber and I went to the slide, and that’s when things started going downhill.

“Kassandra, do you want to go down the slide with me?” Amber asked me with joy.

“No, I don’t want to.” I said in return to her query.

We stood there staring at each other.

Next thing I know Amber was mad at me for not going down the slide.

I didn’t know what to do! I didn’t want to make my friend angry at me! So, after a long time, in which we were just staring at each other, I decided to go down the slide. Everything turned out just fine. In fact, I think maybe Amber’s scary stare helped me face a fear that day. I’m glad we’re still friends.