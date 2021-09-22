By Big Bend Sentinel

Johnny Nunez Razo passed away on September 16, 2021, in Marfa, Texas.

Johnny was born in Fort Davis, Texas, to Juan and Ida Razo on November 12, 1939. He attended school in Fort Davis. He married the love of his life, Viola Pacheco, on June 2, 1963, in Marfa at St. Mary’s Church. Johnny and Viola renewed their wedding vows on their 25th and on their 50th anniversaries at St. Mary’s Church.

He worked for many years with Exxon as a roustabout and worked for 30 years for Marfa Independent School District as a most beloved custodian. Johnny was a veteran and served in the Army. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa and enjoyed spending time with his wife and family.

Johnny was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Razo; infant son, John Anthony Razo; sisters Irene Sotello and Sara Saldana; father Juan Razo; brothers Joe and Manuel Razo; and son-in-law James Gilly.

Johnny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Viola; daughters Yvonne Zubiate and Tony Manriquez of Shafter, Texas; Naomi Gilly of Marfa; Yolanda Gordon and Clifford of Odessa, Texas; and Valerie Razo of El Paso. He is also survived by grandchildren John Anthony (Estrella- Kendra, Kiara), Luz Alma (Jesse), Yvette (George- Diego, Juan, Emilio, Amaya), Aaron, Jasalyn (Jr.), Cencee, Faith, CJ, Vanessa (Caleb), Justice and Martika. Johnny is survived by his brothers, Mike and Chuck Razo.

Pallbearers were John Anthony Razo, Clifford John “CJ” Gordon, Jesse Brito, George Muniz, Edward Catano and Chuck Salgado. Honorary pallbearers were Tony Manriquez, Cliff Gordon, Robert Melendez, Aaron Razo, Diego Muniz, Juan Muniz and Emilio Muniz.

The Razo Family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Rose Mary Jacquez, Hilda Marquez, Sammy Sailor, Claudio Nunez and everyone who stopped by to assist our parents in some way.

The rosary was held September 21, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and funeral services were at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Pablo Matta. Burial followed at Merced Cemetery. Arrangements were made by Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.