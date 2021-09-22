Sul Ross announces next vaccine drive for Big Bend residents

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE – Sul Ross State University is helping to host another vaccine drive with DSHS and Nomi Health. This event will be on September 30 to administer COVID-19 vaccines to Big Bend area residents over the age of 12.

Those who line up to get vaccinated will be able to choose the Moderna or Pfizer shot, and both vaccines require two doses for the most protection. Individuals will be able to get the first or second dose. Also, third doses will be available for those who are immunocompromised. Those seeking a second dose or a “booster” dose should make sure to bring their CDC vaccine card with them.

The Thursday, September 30, vaccine event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at SRSU’s University Center on the second floor. For those not familiar with campus, use Entrance 4 off Harrison. It will be the parking lot to the right, and the University Center is the large building along that parking lot.