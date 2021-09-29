Art enthusiasts will reunite in Marfa for Chinati Weekend Oct. 8-10

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Chinati Foundation/La Fundación Chinati will open its gates to visitors Friday, October 8, through Sunday, October 10, for a weekend of exhibitions, music, food, public programs and the reopening of the Dan Flavin installation. The 34th iteration of Chinati Weekend will return to in-person attendance after a 2020 virtual festival.

Entrance to Chinati and public programs will be free for all. Chinati will require visitors to wear face masks, and further health precautions and requirements will be communicated on Chinati’s website as they develop.

The weekend begins in downtown Marfa on Friday with an open studio displaying works by Artist in Residence Alan Ruiz at the Locker Plant. That same night, Made in Marfa will return, inviting local creatives to vend their wares throughout town.

Entrance to the Chinati Foundation will be free on Saturday and Sunday for open house viewing of the art, architecture and land that make artist Donald Judd’s vision for Chinati unique.

On Saturday, the Chinati Weekend program features the opening of special exhibitions of works by Donald Judd, Dan Flavin and Hyong-Keun Yun; a performance by improvisational trombonist David Dove with an ensemble of musicians; and an artist’s talk by Alan Ruiz.

Dan Flavin’s untitled (Marfa project) (1996) has occasioned four new commissions and a special exhibition. Over the past year, the Flavin installation, one of the foundational works in Chinati’s collection, received significant maintenance, as well as a new set of 336 fluorescent lamps. The reopening of the installation over Chinati Weekend will be marked by a series of events.

David Dove has composed a new score in response to the installation’s acoustical qualities. As visitors travel through the six buildings of Flavin’s installation on Saturday, October 8, they will conduct their own experiences of Dove’s immersive performance. This work is being presented with special permission from the estate of Dan Flavin.

Alan Ruiz, Chinati’s artist in residence, will present new perspectives on Dan Flavin’s art, relative to Ruiz’s own work’s interest in the readymade and networked systems, in a public talk on Saturday, October 8.

The Chinati newsletter (volume 26) will be launched with an essay by Jennifer Burris on Dan Flavin as a collector and curator, and an artist’s project by Leslie Hewitt that reflects on Flavin’s use of natural and fluorescent light.

A special installation of Dan Flavin’s untitled (in memory of my father, D. Nicholas Flavin) (1974) will open over Chinati Weekend. Comprised of discrete modules of circular fixtures and white fluorescent light, the work will offer a historic contrast to Chinati’s large scale installation of colored light.

An open house supper will be hosted by the Chinati Foundation on Saturday night in the Arena. Recognizing that this has been a challenging year for many, this gathering will be an opportunity to enjoy community, a meal and mariachi under the West Texas sky.

Sunday morning starts with sunrise viewings of Judd’s 15 untitled works in concrete and 100 untitled works in mill aluminum, followed by open house viewing of the collection.

The Chinati Weekend tradition was inaugurated in 1987 by the museum’s founder, artist Donald Judd, as a means to bring together Chinati’s local, national and international communities. More than 30 years later, the October weekend has grown to be Chinati’s most important annual event and a much anticipated cultural celebration for the West Texas region, bringing scores of visitors to Marfa for a weekend of free public programs.

The Chinati Weekend 2021 program concludes Sunday afternoon, October 10. To learn more about the weekend schedule, visit chinati.org.