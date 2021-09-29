Ernie Villareal appointed to MISD school board

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — At last week’s Marfa ISD school board meeting, Ernie Villareal was appointed to replace Mark Cash, who recently stepped down from his position. Villareal will begin his term at the next board meeting on October 25 and will serve until May 2022. The school board selected Villareal for his administrative experience, which includes almost 15 years at Valentine ISD, where he still serves as the director of finance and tax assessor collector.

Villareal is a third-generation Marfan who graduated from Marfa High School in 1999. He received a degree in business administration from Sul Ross State University in 2005. In an interview with The Big Bend Sentinel, he expressed a desire to serve the students and teachers of Marfa ISD while also advocating for facilities maintenance and repairs. “I want to work with current board members, administration, teachers and staff and not against them,” he said. “I want to give back to the school that has given so much to me.”