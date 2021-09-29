By Big Bend Sentinel

Lauro Joseph Bustamante, 55, entered into eternal rest on September 20, 2021, where he resided in Clint, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Faustino and Anita Bustamante.

Larry was a professional truck driver who loved cooking, gathering with family and friends, and listening and singing to music. Lauro is survived by his beloved wife, Sofia Bustamante; daughters Amanda Pineda, Esmeralda Bustamante, Diana Villalobos and Laura Padilla; son David Rudy Villalobos; and sisters Marta Torres and Gracie Bustamante. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren to cherish his memory.

The visitation was held on Wednesday, September 29, and included the rosary officiated by Deacon William Hernandez at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas in El Paso.

The mass officiated by Father Emmanuel Soto will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, at San Elceario Catholic Church, 1556 San Elizario Rd, San Elizario, TX 79849.

The active pallbearers are Manny Duarte, David Rudy Villalobos, Joshua Pineda, Ignacio Rodriguez, Efren Orozco, Joe Torres and Billy Jack Torres. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas.