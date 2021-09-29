Presidio dual credit students participate in ‘Beautify Presidio’ volunteer project

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO – Last Saturday morning, students from the Presidio Early College High School (ECHS, dual credit) program met at the “Y” downtown to participate in the “Beautify Presidio” volunteer project, picking up trash along the main streets.

The Texas Department of Transportation provided supplies to the students. This is the first of many volunteer projects the ECHS students will participate in throughout the academic year. Steve Alvarez, college and career readiness coordinator in charge of the ECHS program, has committed to organizing a volunteer project for ECHS students once a month in an effort to make up for the time that the students were not able to volunteer due to the pandemic. It is his hope that this will instill a sense of giving back to the community for the students, and they will become engaged citizens and, in the process, acquire beneficial extracurricular activities for when they apply to college and scholarships.