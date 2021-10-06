Lady Devils sweep Tornillo Coyotes in volleyball

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO – The Lady Devils volleyball team defeated the Tornillo Coyotes on Friday, October 1. The young women won in three sets and the scores were 25-18, 25-12 and 25-7. They finished the first district round with a 4-0. The junior varsity team also defeated Tornillo in two sets, and the scores were 25-20 and 25-18.

The Lady Devil teams wore pink to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Lady Devils will be playing against the Alpine Lady Bucks on Saturday, October 9, at the Lucy Rede Franco Middle School Gym. The junior varsity white team game starts at 10 a.m., then follows the junior varsity blue team at 11 a.m. The last game will be the varsity team playing at noon. Come and support our teams!