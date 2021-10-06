Marfa Library open house and reference room launch this Friday

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — As part of Made in Marfa, the Friends of the Marfa Public Library will host an all-ages open house and celebration of recent additions to the library. The opening includes the newly renovated reference room, new YA and teen sections, new computers, as well as the community room and courtyard.

One of the most significant additions to the library is the renovation of a former office into a reference room. While much of the librarians’ time is spent searching online for various reference questions, there are still some answers that can only be found in good old-fashioned printed materials. Additional materials in the reference room are of local interest. On view will be a selection of Marfa High School yearbooks (dating back to the late 1940s) and delightful scrapbooks, like the GIANT Giant scrapbook and another dedicated to the Marfa Lights. This event will also mark the beginning of Marfa Make Believe, with pirate-themed hijinks, photo-ops and crafts for children.

“Public engagement was critical in planning these new elements to the library. We treat the public as experts in growing our programs and facility, because they are the ones experiencing the library every day. A successful library is a story written by the entire community, and we are thrilled to share our progress with everyone,” says Marfa Public Library Director Nicki Ittner. Ittner joined the library team in May 2020. She is currently getting her master’s in Library Science at the University of North Texas. Before joining Marfa Public Library, she was the music director at Ballroom Marfa for five years.

The open house, hosted by the Friends of the Marfa Public Library, is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Masks are encouraged.

The library is located at 115 East Oak Street in Marfa.