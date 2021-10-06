Obituary: Romulo Vega

By Big Bend Sentinel

Romulo Vega, 81, a long-life resident of Alpine, Texas, passed away, September 9, 2021, in Alpine.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary will be held at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, on Saturday, October 9, with a memorial Mass of Christian Burial with Father Victorino officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Angel Cemetery.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Caleb Vega, Jesse Vega Jr., Danny Vega, David “Gis” Vega, Sammy Acosta and Cornelio “Cony” Vega.

Romulo Vega was born in Terlingua to Luciana “Chana” and Tomas Vega on February 17, 1940. He attended Centennial School and married Susana Rodriguez on May 16, 1957, in Alpine. He was a Catholic and worked at the local service station. He was an Alpine volunteer firefighter.

Romulo is preceded in death by his parents, Luciana “Chana” and Tomas Vega; wife, Susana Rodriguez Vega; brothers, Albert “Beto” Vega, Tomas “Tongi” Vega and Joe “Lichi” Vega; sisters Hermina “Mini” Covarrubias, Corina Muniz and Virginia Vega.

Romulo was a great and loving man. He loved his family completely and would do anything for his family and friends. He was an excellent father and grandfather. Romulo is survived by his daughter, Virginia “Tona” Vega; Marla Fuentez; stepson Kannon Houston; and grandson Caleb Vega.