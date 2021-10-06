OPINION: Personal liberty lets you die but not kill

By George A. Covington

Joy boys and macho men assert their “personal liberty’’ when avoiding masks, vaccinations and social responsibility. Okay guys, let me recommend that your patron saint be Mary Mallon, better known as Typhoid Mary. The lady was an Irish-born immigrant cook who was the first person in the United States to demonstrate that you could carry and spread a dangerous disease without showing symptoms. She had to be confined twice on two different occasions for a total of 26 years because her “personal liberty” overruled her personal responsibility, and people died as a result.

While you are back there commiserating with your patron saint, you may notice that your governor is doing his best to spin the clock back to what your ilk considered a “golden age.” That age flourished if you were rich or upper-middle-class and white –– it wasn’t much of a golden age for everyone else.

It was a time before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voter Rights Act of 1965. It was a time where the term abortion was paired with the term in “dark back alleys.” The state’s Senate would like to take the country back to the days when vigilante law ruled the country and a woman’s right to vote was considered an outrageous suggestion. The so-called abortion heartbeat law will allow, or rather expect, your neighbors to spy upon you and receive an award from the state for $10,000 for ratting outabominable abortion-seeking neighbors. Not since the Nazis and Soviet Union have so many people been expected to spy on their neighbors. The Texas abortion bill has been attacked by the mainstream media and applauded by the rightwing press.

Combined with the “constitutional carry” law it will give the governor’s base the opportunity for a lot of old white men the ability to personally overrule Roe v. Wade. These old cooters want to revert to the good old Wild West.

The rightwing branch of the United States Supreme Court has slowly eroded of the Civil Rights act of 1964 and Voter Rights Act of 1965 to a point where there is only a shadow of their once powerful past. When they voted not to give any injunctions stopping the vigilante abortion law from taking effect, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote, “You are burying your heads in the sand.”

For my readers who would glimpse the future from the eyes of the governor, read Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. That’s the future he perceives for Texas women.

In the past, I have wondered why the governor seems to have created his “no mask, no mandate” and a careless disregard for COVID-19 and the scientific community. I have suddenly had a premonition –– the governor’s policy is a clear indication that he doesn’t care if his fan base all catch COVID-19 and allow the delta variant to effectively wipe out this so-called base.

Could it be that the governor is not the far rightwing misty-minded political radical we all thought, but rather is the radical leader of a fifth column of subversive leftists? If you don’t know what a fifth columnist is, look it up on Google. While most Muslim individuals bow to Mecca three times a day, liberals tend to bow to Hollywood in homage to the shallow people, their beauty and their money. You may remember the former Democrat governor of New York that got a little too hung up on the beauty part. As it appears that our good governor is having a rivalry with the governor of Florida, could it be that they’re both part of this horrible cabal attempting to wipe out the elders in both their states? Why else would both be so eager to avoid anything that can possibly save the old white men who make up their radical right?

NO!! It can’t possibly be the obvious because I’ve heard both the Texas governor and the Florida governor speak, and they both sound like the muddy-minded half-wits we have all known for so many years. If Lady Liberty gets pregnant she better not come to Texas.