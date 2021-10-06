The Big Bend Sentinel’s guide to Made in Marfa 

By Sam Karas

MARFA — Chinati Weekend is returning in person this year after 2020’s pandemic-induced virtual affair. Many local artists and shop owners will be hosting special events and hours for Made in Marfa, the Chinati Foundation’s celebration of local creativity.

In previous years, Made in Marfa meant — at least for this reporter — wandering the streets in search of free wine, snacks and the next local talent. Festivities will be a little more subdued this year as locals contemplate what it means to return to business as usual after a global pandemic.

For those who started galleries and shops during COVID, it’s a kind of Marfa debut. Erin Baker of Marfa Art Supply purchased the shop from its first owner in January 2021 and had the great misfortune of opening during the massive winter storm that February. “It has been an eventful first year of life,” she said. “We’re a relatively new business and it’s just been so great to see all the support from the community.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Blackwell School Alliance hopes to use the weekend’s foot traffic to educate people about Marfa’s history — before the second weekend of October meant art lovers and bagpipe processions. The Blackwell School, up for a designation as a National Historic Site, highlights the history of racial segregation in local schools.

“In my experience, many of the out-of-town visitors who come here during these big weekends do have an interest in the history of the area,” said volunteer coordinator Natalie Melendez. “Blackwell School provides insight into a less-visible aspect of that history and by providing access to it, we are adding depth to the character of this town.”

Below is a list of galleries and makers who had announced public Chinati Weekend events by press time. A comprehensive listing will be available on Chinati’s website on Friday morning.

A gentle reminder to Made in Marfa attendees that many of these spaces require or encourage a face covering –– please pack accordingly.

MADE IN MARFA FIRST-TIMERS

Amema – 401 S Highland Ave – Zak Ziebell and collaborator Jacquelin Zazueta will be debuting 3-D works Friday, October 8, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, October 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday viewings can be arranged by appointment.

Do Right Hall – 110 W Dallas St – This new exhibition space in the old home of the Wrong Store will feature The Same Mistake, a show of paintings and drawings by local jack-of-all-trades Pat Keesey. The show will be open for viewing Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hey I Like It Here – inside the Hotel Saint George, 105 S Highland Ave – Exhibition of works by Elizabeth Hohimer, Josh Jones and Sandra Harper –– familiar names to those who follow up-and-coming fiber artists and painters in the Marfa scene. The shop is open daily until 8 p.m.

JEFF – 107 S Dean St – JEFF’s inaugural show, Straight on Till Morning, features New Yorker Agnes Barley and longtime Marfans Tina Hejtmanek and Sam Schonzeit. Their paintings will be on view Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LTK Enterprises – 903 W. San Antonio St – New gallery LTK Enterprises, helmed by Lauren Klotzman, will feature an exhibition by video artist and poet Shireen Alia Ahmed and TABLOID Press. The exhibition will be held Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Lumpware by Colin Waters – 405 S Highland Ave – Waters’ cheerful ceramic work will be on offer at a pop-up at Cactus Liquors this weekend, where shoppers can peruse a selection of dishes and cups in bright pastels and calm earth tones. For more information, you can find Waters on Instagram @lumpware.

Marfa Coffee Co. – 317 W. San Antonio Street – The small batch roastery will offer high quality beans from around the world this weekend 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from their shop in a converted garage.

Marfa Open Arts @ Building 98 – Near the corner of Bonnie & Hill Street – The former officer’s club at Fort D.A. Russell serves as a dramatic backdrop for this collaboration with local Marfa artists and Austin’s Mangus Art Collective.

Marfa Spirit Co. – 320 W. El Paso – The tasting room and bar will be open all weekend for the new kids across from The Block, Marfa Spirit Co. The artisanal liquor company, housed in the former Godbold Feed Building, produces sotol in collaboration with Sotol don Celso in Janus, Mexico.

Nino Mier Gallery – 218 N Highland Avenue – Nino Mier, a gallery with locations in Los Angeles, Brussels, Cologne, and Marfa, presents an exhibition by Ethan Cook, a New York-based artist who combines woven canvas and handmade paper to create his work. His solo exhibition Landscapes will debut Thursday at Nino Mier’s Marfa space.

RayOSun Gallery – 105 N Russell Street – The grand opening of RayOSun Gallery will feature work by Thomas Long, who specializes in blown glass. The gallery and open studio will be held Friday through Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

RETURNING MADE IN MARFA PARTICIPANTS

Ann Marie Nafziger – 106 E San Antonio St – Painter and former Mayor Ann Marie Nafziger has her show New Paintings on display at the Marfa Studio of Arts, a nonprofit dedicated to arts education in Marfa. Nafziger’s closing party will be held at the gallery on Saturday, October 9, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Ballroom Marfa – 108 E San Antonio St – Ballroom will be open during regular hours (noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday) for those who wish to see Donna Huanca’s Espejo Quemada, a show that engages “color, texture, sound, and scent to enliven the senses” in the wake of the pandemic.

The Blackwell School Alliance – 501 S Abbott St – The schoolhouse, built in 1909, highlights the complicated history of race in Marfa by educating the public about the town’s Mexican American elementary school, where Hispanic students were segregated until 1965. Blackwell School will be open Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

The Capri – 603 W San Antonio St – Though the venerated restaurant and cocktail bar remains closed, Ballroom Marfa will host a pop-up for fashion designer Carla Fernandez in the space Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and again on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fernandez collaborates and splits profits with Nahuatl artisans in Mexico to create clothing from indigenous practices and materials.

CMG Knives – 317 W San Antonio St – “Handmade knives by a real person.” Open shop 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cochineal Marfa – 107 W San Antonio St – On Friday night, Cochineal’s prix fixe plates will pair with Landry Distillery spirits, “the first whiskey born from the spirit of the American Quarter Horse.”

Desert Veil – 111 S Dean St – The Marfa-based clothing brand is known for its linen caftans and ponchos ––”elegant shade & shield.” Their boutique will be open Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

El Cosmico Provision Co. – 802 S Highland Ave – This not-your-average-gift-shop at not-your-average-hotel is offering 15% off in-store shopping during Chinati Weekend. Typical wares include books, artwork, housewares and those hats you see everyone wearing.

Craig Schowengerdt – 108 East El Paso St – Schowengerdt’s “artistic expressions in wood, steel and paint” will be on view in his gallery Friday, October 8, 5 to 8 p.m. and by appointment.

Eugene Binder – 218 N Highland Ave – Longtime Marfa gallerist and local art tour guide Eugene Binder will have paintings by Jeff Elrod, Paul Kremer and Johnathan Lasker on view by appointment only (432-729-3900). The space will be partially open on Friday until 9 p.m. so passers-by can view the work from outside.

Freda X Marfa Books – 207 S Highland Ave – The new collaboration between jewelry boutique Freda and local literary institution Marfa Book Co. will present an exhibition of new paintings by local artist Anthony DeSimone on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Garza Marfa – 124 N Highland Ave – The furniture showroom’s fresh Main Street location will host a selection of new work by local Meghan Gerety. Open studio will be held Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Laszlo Thorsen-Nagel – 124 E. El Paso Street – Longtime local Laszlo Thorsen-Nagel will open his painting studio to the public Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m. Thorsen-Nagel’s introspective line work derives from the tradition of sumi-e ink painting and other artists who came to call Marfa home.

Maintenant – 1900 Rabbits Road – Outdoor art space Maintenant Marfa, the brainchild of Jeff Matheis and Sabrina Lejeanvre, has brought large-scale installations to Antelope HIlls. Maintenant will host an opening for Watershed by Rob Mazurek on Thursday, sunset to 11 p.m., with wine provided by Miraval. The show will also be open on Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Don’t rely on GPS to get there –– you can find a map on Instagram @maintenantmarfa.

Marfa Art Supply – 120 N Austin St / in the alley behind Frama – Marfa Art Supply will be open for their normal hours –– 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. –– through Chinati Weekend. As a promotion, they are offering travel-sized watercolor sets, so if you make it to Marfa for Made in Marfa, you can make art in Marfa.

Marfa Wine Co. – 303 E El Paso St – The local wine purveyors are opening up their new space at Pure Joy Towers in time for Chinati Weekend and celebrating with a free tasting. They’re partnering with Kin Euphorics, makers of “non-alcoholic adult drinks.”

Ocotillo Botánica – 115 N Highland Ave – The local home for all things plant magic –– from bruise balms and muscle salves to incense and tarot decks–– will be open for Chinati Weekend shoppers daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Sentinel – 209 W El Paso St – Home to The Big Bend Sentinel newspaper, it’s also a coffee shop, restaurant, bar and retail shop with proceeds supporting the publication. Works by West Virginia artist Fort Guerin will be on view daily 7:30 a.m. to midnight. Guerin draws inspiration from 1940s and 1950s cowboy comic books and western movie posters and adopted a black-and-white palette for this show in homage to the newspaper.

Veldt – 119 N Highland Ave – The gallery will be hosting an exhibition by LéAna Clifton all Chinati Weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and by appointment anytime. In recent years, Clifton’s work has been heavily inspired by freight trains that barrel through the West Texas desert.

Wrong – 110 N Highland Ave – Wrong store will be hosting an opening for Out There, a collection of “bold and massive” drawings by Masha Sha, a Russian artist. The festivities will be held Friday, 5 to 7 p.m.