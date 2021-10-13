Alpine Public Library to host conversation on healthcare in the Big Bend

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE – The Alpine Public Library is hosting “Community Conversations on Health Care in the Big Bend Region” on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Big Bend region is designated as a Health Professional Shortage Area by the U.S. government, and residents of the area, both those accessing and those providing healthcare, experience the challenges of this shortage, especially now. Alpine Public Library will provide community members with a forum for sharing their experiences. A fuller understanding of local medical resources, unmet healthcare needs and inequities in access to resources will benefit area residents, healthcare providers and government agencies as they make decisions related to healthcare.

The library is partnering with Preventative Care Health Services and Dr. Adrian Billings as well as J.D. Newsom, the executive director of the Big Bend Regional Hospital District, for the event.