Early voting starts Monday

By Abbie Perrault

MARFA — A special election will take place Tuesday, November 2, 2021, with early voting opening this coming Monday, October 18.

On the ballot are two initiatives that will pave the way for legalized horse betting in Presidio County if passed by voters. The first initiative will ask voters to legalize “pari-mutuel wagering on simulcast races in Presidio County,” and the second will ask to legalize “pari-mutuel wagering on horse races in Presidio County.”

Several amendments to the Texas Constitution are also on the ballot this election season. The eight amendments will consider a wide variety of topics like allowing charitable raffles at rodeos or authorizing counties to finance development of transportation or infrastructure in “unproductive, underdeveloped or blighted areas.”

Another initiative would prohibit the state or its political subdivisions from limiting or preventing religious services, arising after COVID-19 restrictions were debated for religious gatherings like church services. Another COVID-inspired proposition will ask Texans to decide if residents of certain facilities should have an established right to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

Other propositions would carve out various tax exemptions for spouses of disabled individuals and for spouses of armed service members who were killed in the line of duty. The full list of propositions is available at www.co.presidio.tx.us under the Elections Information tab.

Applications for ballots by mail should be mailed to Florcita Zubia at P.O. Box 789, Marfa, TX, 79843, but must be received by Zubia no later than the close of business on October 22, 2021.

Early voting will continue on all weekdays through October 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. North county voters can cast their ballots at the Marfa Visitor Center/USO Building at 302 South Highland Avenue in Marfa, while South county voters can go to the Presidio County Annex Building at 300 O’Reilly Street in Presidio to make their vote count.

On November 2, voters have between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to get their ballots in at either polling place.