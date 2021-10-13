Schools

Lady Devils sweep Alpine’s Lady Bucks

Friday is Senior Night for the Lady Devils. Pictured, left to right: Seniors Ivy Aguilar, Jasmin Sotelo, Alexa Baeza, Alondra Proaño, Judith Bustamante, Nathalia Montemayor and Ysel Castro. Front Row: Head Coach Eduardo Proaño
By Big Bend Sentinel

October 13, 2021 434 PM

FAR WEST TEXAS — On Saturday, October 9, the Lady Devils started their second round of district games with another victory over the Alpine Bucks. They defeated the Alpine team in three sets, and the scores were 25-12, 25-18 and 25-8. 

The Lady Devils traveled to Kermit on Tuesday, October 12, and they also defeated them in three sets. The scores were 25-18, 25-23 and 25-11. 

The last home game of the season will be on Friday, October 15, and it will be Senior Night for the Lady Devils. The games will start with the JV team at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m. Come support our Lady Devils!

Presidio sports Districts
