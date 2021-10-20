Presidio runners dominate, bringing home 5 district champion titles from Tornillo meet

October 20, 2021 519 PM
PRESIDIO — The district cross-country meet was held in Tornillo last Thursday and it was a great day for Presidio High School and Lucy Rede Franco Middle School runners, who together brought home five district champion titles, giving a dominating performance.
For the second consecutive year, the varsity boys were crowned district champions with 30 points. Jose Fernandez was the fastest team member, coming in fourth with a time of 18:08. The varsity boys will be running at the regional meet, where they will look to defend their 2020 regional title and advance to the state meet to also defend their state title.
The varsity girls also gave a good showing, claiming the district runner up title with 49 points and qualifying to run at the regional meet for the sixth consecutive year. Judith Bustamante came in third with a 13:16 time, logging the fastest run of the team.
The junior varsity boys claimed a district champion title with 16 points, and dominated the top slots. Claiming first was Maycol Rey with 20:09, second was Jose Guerrero with 21:28 and third was Abdiel Herrera with 21:45. In junior varsity girls, runner Alexandra Carrasco placed first on her own with an 18:26 time.
The success continued among the middle school runners, where the eighth grade girls were bestowed the title of district champions with 24 points, and the eighth grade boys also became district champions with 31 points. Eighth grade boy Musio Rey got first with a 12:15 time and
Gabriel Salazar came third with a 12:57 time. Eighth grade girl Liyah Reyna snatched first with a time of 13:20 and Valeria Marquez finished third place with a time of 14:34.
Rounding out an incredible showing by Presidio’s runners, the seventh grade boys were also named district champions in Tornillo, with Jose Bustamante getting first with a time of 14:09, Aaron Sanchez getting second with a time of 14:40 and Kaden Mccall claiming third with a time of 14:41.
—–
The full cross country district scores are:
Varsity Boys
|PLACE
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|4
|Jose Fernandez
|Presidio
|18:08
|5
|Edgar Galindo
|Presidio
|18:10
|6
|Eduardo Flores
|Presidio
|18:49
|7
|Sebastian Franco
|Presidio
|18:50
|8
|Cristobal Zuniga
|Presidio
|19:15
|11
|Orion Pierre
|Presidio
|19:47
|13
|Jose Dominguez
|Presidio
|20:34
Varsity Girls
|PLACE
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|3
|Judith Bustamante
|Presidio
|13:16
|6
|Ayslin Hermosillo
|Presidio
|13:21
|9
|Jasmine Sotelo
|Presidio
|13:42
|12
|Alexa Samaniego
|Presidio
|14:33
|19
|Irlanda Sotelo
|Presidio
|15:00
|20
|Sherlyn Herman
|Presidio
|15:01
|22
|Adilene Porras
|Presidio
|15:20
JV Girls
|PLACE
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|1
|Alexandra Carrasco
|Presidio
|18:26
JV Boys
|PLACE
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|1
|Maycol Rey
|Presidio
|20:09
|2
|Jose Guerrero
|Presidio
|21:28
|3
|Abdiel Herrera
|Presidio
|21:45
|4
|James Carrasco
|Presidio
|23:02
|6
|Miguel Baeza
|Presidio
|24:02:00
|7
|Angel Hernandez
|Presidio
|27:16:00
|8
|Imuriz Garcia
|Presidio
|27:24:00
8th Grade Girls
|PLACE
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|1
|Liyah Reyna
|Presidio
|13:20
|3
|Valeria Marquez
|Presidio
|14:34
|5
|Kimberley Madrid
|Presidio
|15:10
|7
|Carolina Ramos
|Presidio
|15:40
|8
|Jimena Sotelo
|Presidio
|15:49
|10
|Kesara Olivas
|Presidio
|16:34
8th Grade Boys
|PLACE
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|1
|Musio Rey
|Presidio
|12:15
|3
|Gabriel Salazar
|Presidio
|12:57
|6
|Deion Askew
|Presidio
|13:18
|10
|Alan Samaniego
|Presidio
|14:24
|11
|Jayden Martinez
|Presidio
|14:34
|12
|Joshua Sanchez
|Presidio
|14:41
|14
|Said Elias
|Presidio
|15:52
|16
|Christian Esparza
|Presidio
|16:35
|17
|Kelvin Valenzuela
|Presidio
|17:32
7th Grade Boys
|PLACE
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|TIME
|1
|Jose Bustamante
|Presidio
|14:09
|2
|Aaron Sanchez
|Presidio
|14:40
|3
|Kaden Mccall
|Presidio
|14:41
|4
|Victor Carrasco
|Presidio
|14:52
|5
|Taro Gutierrez
|Presidio
|15:35
|6
|Randy Carrasco
|Presidio
|15:47
|8
|Aidan Samaniego
|Presidio
|16:03
|9
|Dylan Aranda
|Presidio
|16:25
|10
|Samuel Sanchez
|Presidio
|16:33
|12
|Santiago Ramirez
|Presidio
|17:20