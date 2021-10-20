Shorthorns win, Shorthorns win, Shorthorns win

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Marfa’s football and volleyball programs went undefeated last week with a win over TLCA Midland’s football team and victories over the Balmorhea and Sierra Blanca volleyball teams. Tenacious Marfa athletes capped off the week by bringing home district cross-country championships.

Football

The Shorthorns defeated TLCA 56-6 and sent them home early on a mercy rule loss. The team was led with strong performances by the offensive line and defensive line of Nathan Pena, Tristan Kelly, Christopher Conners, and QB and backs Crisitan Ontiveros, Ian Marquez, Uriel Torres, Juan Avila and Adrian Catano.

The JH Horns defeated Fort Davis at Martin Field with a 46-0 mercy rule win, behind big runs by Aiden Alvarez, JV Kelly, Asael Zubia and defensive middleman Manny Dominguez

Marfa football is on the road Friday as they kick off their district opener with Fort Davis. Junior high plays at 5 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

The Lady Horns volleyball team took care of business on the road against Balmorhea and defeated Sierra Blanca at home in three sets as the program celebrated four-year varsity members and senior duo Brianna Sanchez and Odalys Chacon at senior night. The Lady Horns play Fort Davis this Saturday on the road, with the first serve going up at 11 a.m. The Lady Horns find themselves in second place as the playoff season begins November 1.

The JH Lady Horns defeated Balmorhea last week and continue on a winning streak after capturing the district championship in Van Horn a week ago. The junior Lady Horns consist of Taryn Klockman, Avalon Schroader, Itzel Urrutia, Raven Martinez, Kayla Vasquez, Madison Cash, Amaya Gomez, Gisele Torres, Claudina Gonzalez, Daniela Fernandez, Zoey Salgado, Ava Flores, Natasha Labrado, Sara Salgado and Vanessa Diaz.

Cross-country

Shorthorns cross-country swept district championships with gold medals and overall district champion honors this year. The varsity Shorthorns won gold with runners Ummi Chanez, Aundrea Garcia, Soraya Vallez, Emily Hernandez, Lesly Torres, Liani Salcido, Francisco Rosas, Marco Ruiz, Diego Estrada, Zachary Wilson and Dustin Martinez.

The JH Horns also captured the overall championship with Ava Flores, Zoey Salgado, Daniela Fernandez, Gisele Torres, Itzel Urrutia, CJ Garcia, JV Kelly, Alejandra Rodriguez, Azael Zubia, Mateo Meza and Gael Chavira.