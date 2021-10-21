New mortgage assistance funds open to Presidio, Brewster and Jeff Davis county residents

By Big Bend Sentinel

TRI-COUNTY — Presidio, Brewster and Jeff Davis county residents currently experiencing financial strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible to apply for mortgage assistance.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs has awarded the Tracy Andrus Foundation a grant in the amount of $500,000.00 for the Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program. The Tracy Andrus Foundation is a nonprofit and equal opportunity provider serving counties across Texas.

“We are elated to partner with the Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance program to assist citizens that have been affected by COVID-19, as well as those who are unemployed or underemployed,” said Tracy Andrus, executive director of the Tracy Andrus Foundation in an announcement.

To apply for mortgage assistance, visit https://www.tracyandrusfoundation.com/temap-program or call 903-471-0446. Applicants will need to provide a government-issued ID card, income statement, award letter for social security, SSI, TANF, SNAP or Medicaid with income amount, job pay history, proof of residency and a mortgage document. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted.

A representative from the Tracy Andrus Foundation will review and confirm details with each applicant, requesting additional information as needed. Eligible applicants will receive funds for up to six months, and initial payments will be made within 10 to 14 days.