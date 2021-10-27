Chanez and Garcia qualify for state cross-country meet

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Two Marfa High School cross-country runners have qualified for state competition after racing through regionals at Angelo State University in San Angelo this week.

Varsity runners Ummi Chanez and Aundrea Garcia have advanced to the final round of competition, with Chanez claiming third place and Garcia finishing soon after in fifth place among the competitors in the UIL Region II-A championships.

The two 11th graders will head to state competition in Round Rock next Friday and Saturday, November 5 and 6.