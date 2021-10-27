Friends of the Marfa Public Library hosts a drop-in Halloween costume extravaganza

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Friends of the Marfa Public Library are back this year with a modified version of their annual Halloween costume contest and party. On October 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the library courtyard, everyone is invited to stop by and enjoy games, music, treat bags and snacks galore.

Director of Tourism Abby Boyd will be the costume contest emcee, and judges are Natalie Melendez, Carlos Morales and Dawn Shannon. Winners will be announced in the paper on November 4. Library Director Nicki Ittner said, “We wanted to have our big Halloween celebration, but we also wanted to be cautious. So we opted for a hybrid affair — everyone can stop by, register for the costume contest, have their picture taken and then we’ll announce winners in The Big Bend Sentinel next week. That way, people can drop in and stay for as long — or as little — as they want.”

The contest’s age categories are 0 to 4, 5 to 8, 9 to 12, 13 to 17, and adult/group. Prizes will be given for the funniest, scariest and best homemade costume. After winners in each age bracket are announced, prizes can be picked up at the library.

The party, hosted by the Friends of the Marfa Public Library, is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Masks are encouraged. During the event, guests can also take a photo in the library’s first ever pumpkin patch, where all the community-donated gourds, pumpkins and squashes are on display.

The library is located at 115 East Oak Street in Marfa. Normal hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. For more information about future programs or to volunteer: call 432-729-4631, email [email protected], visit marfapubliclibrary.org and follow @marfalibrary.