Marfa Elementary art students’ ‘Little Miracles’ exhibition opens Sunday

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Marfa Studio of Arts invites the community to an opening reception of the exhibition “Little Miracles” by Marfa Elementary School children. This event will be held on Sunday, October 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the MSA Gallery. Please wear your costumes as there will be some early trick or treating in our gallery along with other refreshments to enjoy the exhibition.

The artwork was created by the children in the “Studio in the Elementary School” art classes that are organized and supported by the Marfa Studio of Arts. “Little Miracles” is a look at how our children see and experience all the wonderful, sad or joyful events that occur in the world. We also talked about gratitude and how we can appreciate all these miracles. This is based on the concept of traditional retablo painting that gives thanks to a patron saint for help in some difficult situation such as an illness or an accident. These drawings by the children give viewers a glimpse of what is important in their lives.

A traditional “Dia de los Muertos” ofrenda (altar) has been created and will also be in the gallery for viewing. The ofrenda is decorated with paper flowers, paper mache skulls, papel picado, marigolds, candles and a painting of the Virgin of Guadalupe. Photos of ancestors will be added to the altar to honor their passing. Candles and luminarias will be lit for the reception.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy the exhibition and viewing of the Dia de los Muertos Ofrenda. The MSA gallery is located in the Marfa Public Radio Station building at 106 East San Antonio.