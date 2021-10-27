Marfa faith community will gather Sunday for music and worship festival

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — A music and worship festival will take place in the Marfa community on Sunday, October 31. The Marfa Ministerial Alliance-sponsored quarterly united worship service has been suspended since before the COVID pandemic began, but a gathering this weekend will reunite members of the faith community in Marfa.

Resuming this community experience will be done in conjunction with a community music festival that had also been postponed by the pandemic. Hosted by the First Presbyterian Church at 110 E. Columbia at 10 a.m., this joint ecumenical experience celebrates the town’s diverse faith community. Marfa is home to a number of Christian congregations whose worship traditions vary, but in the months that have a fifth Sunday, a designated congregation hosts the gathering, giving an opportunity to join with worshippers from different traditions.

The 10 a.m. worship service will be followed by a free baked potato picnic lunch for everyone at 11:30 a.m. in the Presbyterian Church’s Gearhart Fellowship Hall.

The day’s festivities will also feature the musical talents of three accomplished guest artists. Dr. Oscar Macchioni, distinguished teaching professor of music at the University of Texas – El Paso, will present a piano recital at 1 p.m., and Dr. Andrew Alegria, director of choral music at Sul Ross State University, will sing during the community worship service and present a vocal recital at 2 p.m. Alegria will also lead a community hymn sing at 2:45 p.m. to conclude the day’s activities. Ms. Beth Kerzee, music teacher for Marfa ISD and organist for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church, will play the organ and accompany the vocal recital and hymn sing.