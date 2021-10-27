OBITUARY: Aurora Calanche

By Big Bend Sentinel

Aurora Calanche, 69, went home with Jesus on October 24, 2021. She was born on April 29, 1952, to Manuel and Catherine Calanche in El Paso, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Manny, and nephew Danny.

She is survived by her sister, Gina; brothers, Dan (Lupe), and Bruno (Theresa); 9 nephews and 12 nieces.

Miss Calanche worked with special needs students at MISD as a paraprofessional for over 30 years. She LOVED her students. She enjoyed helping at the junior high football games and loved her “PURPLE and WHITE.”

She was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord.

She will be missed.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 12 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa with Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Interment will be held at El Merced Cemetery in Marfa, Texas.

The Calanche family has entrusted Alpine Memorial Funeral Home with arrangements.