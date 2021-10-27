Presidio boys cross-country heads to state to defend their title

By Big Bend Sentinel

LUBBOCK — The Presidio High School varsity boys and girls put in a great effort at regionals this week in Lubbock, competing among the Region 1-3A teams on Monday, October 25.

When the races had been run and the dust had settled, the Blue Devils’ varsity boys team earned their third consecutive trip to the state meet by finishing in the runner-up position. They will look to defend their 2020 state title at the state meet.

The varsity girls finished in 13th place with 357 points. This was the 5th straight year in which the Lady Devils made the trip to the regional meet. It was a great team effort by the girls. The girls made a significant improvement on their time on this course, which they ran back in September. It was a great season for the varsity girls team.

The boys have been improving every week, according to Coach Alonzo Samaniego, and they will need to continue improving as the state course is a faster course.

The varsity boys will run on Friday, November 5, at 10:30 a.m. The race will be held at the Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.