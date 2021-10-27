Public invited to contribute to Día de Muertos ofrendas at Marfa Open, Marfa Studio of Arts

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Marfa will celebrate Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos) beginning this weekend. The holiday is usually celebrated on November 1–2 by friends and families of Mexican heritage along with All Saints/Souls Day. Family and friends gather to pay respects to the dead and remember friends and family who have passed.

The Marfa Open Arts ofrenda begins on October 31 with altars and remembrances, and Marfa Studio of Arts will have an altar beginning October 30. The design of the ofrendas de Día de Muertos is led by Sandro Canovas. Friends and families are invited to contribute altars of their departed loved ones at the Marfa Open Gallery beginning the evening of October 30 in the form of photos, objects and beloved food and drinks of the loved ones. For more information, visit www.marfaopen.org

The ofrendas are financially supported by Marfa Open, MSA and Visit Marfa.