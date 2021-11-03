News

Daylight saving time ends Sunday

By Big Bend Sentinel

November 3, 2021 253 PM

UNITED STATES — Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday, November 7, adding an hour of time to the day and making mornings a little brighter and evenings darker going into the winter months.

At 2 a.m. CST on Sunday, time will “fall back,” winding the clocks one hour in reverse, so that an hour will be repeated in the early morning. 

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 7:15 a.m. and set at 6:03 p.m., and while phones and online devices may change automatically, adjust your clocks, watches, car and appliances accordingly to assure alarms ring on time!

