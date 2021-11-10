News

Boquillas Port of Entry at Big Bend National Park to reopen Wednesday

Once the port of entry reopens on November 17, park visitors will once again have the opportunity to visit the village of Boquillas, Mexico, across the river from the Big Bend National Park. Photo Courtesy C. Hoyt and The National Park Service.
By Sam Karas

November 10, 2021 225 PM

BOQUILLAS — The Boquillas Port of Entry at Big Bend National Park is set to reopen on November 17 after nearly 20 months of closures — giving the park service a few more days to prepare after the Biden administration announced the opening of land borders to tourists on November 8. 

The crossing at Boquillas is unique among ports of entry because it is the only border crossing unstaffed by Customs and Border Protection. Instead, a National Park Ranger is staffed onsite to assist tourists with questions about visiting the area, and when visitors return from their trip to Mexico, they are put on a video call with an agent in El Paso. 

The border crossing will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, in keeping with its normal winter schedule. At low water — expected throughout this winter — visitors to Boquillas can cross the river on foot, or can pay the Boquillas International Ferry a small cash fee to cross in a rowboat. To return to the United States, travelers will be required to show official documentation, including proof of vaccination for non-U.S. citizens. 

“We are delighted to reopen the Boquillas Port of Entry, as visiting our neighbors across the river is an integral part of the Big Bend National Park experience,” said Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker in a press release.

