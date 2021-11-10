November 11 Letters to the Editor

November 10, 2021 319 PM
Dear Editor,
Open letter to the Marfa Shorthorns football team and their coaches
Congratulations on a tough season, hard fought.
You have many fans who support you unconditionally. Your supporters know how hard you fought. You have come back every week to fight again and we, your community, are proud of you.
As a token of our appreciation, the signers of this letter want to invite you to a lunch at the new restaurant, Siempre, this Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.
We want you to know that Marfa appreciates your dedication and hard work and that we are proud of you.
Please enjoy this small token of our appreciation. PURO ’HORNS!
Yours very truly,
Dick & Janie DeGuerin
Marfa and Houston
Rick & Cameron Pratt
Fort Davis
John & Libba Massey
Dallas and Columbus