November 11 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

Dear Editor,

Open letter to the Marfa Shorthorns football team and their coaches

Congratulations on a tough season, hard fought.

You have many fans who support you unconditionally. Your supporters know how hard you fought. You have come back every week to fight again and we, your community, are proud of you.

As a token of our appreciation, the signers of this letter want to invite you to a lunch at the new restaurant, Siempre, this Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.

We want you to know that Marfa appreciates your dedication and hard work and that we are proud of you.

Please enjoy this small token of our appreciation. PURO ’HORNS!

Yours very truly,

Dick & Janie DeGuerin

Marfa and Houston

Rick & Cameron Pratt

Fort Davis

John & Libba Massey

Dallas and Columbus