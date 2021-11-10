OBITUARY: Ben Castro

By Big Bend Sentinel

Surrounded by his loving family, Benjamin Castro passed away peacefully at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, Texas, on October 29, 2021, at the young age of 32.

Ben was an integral part of the Marfa community and will be dearly missed by those who knew him. Ben never met a stranger and was sincerely kind to everyone. He always had a way of saying the right thing. The lives of those he touched were made better by his presence, and we will feel the void left by his passing. To know Ben is to know that he was nothing but kind, loving and caring.

Benjamin David Castro was born on March 7, 1989, in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, to Mary Alice Hughes and Davey Castro. Benjamin was raised primarily in Marfa and is a 2007 graduate of Marfa High School. He attended Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas. After his studies, Ben enjoyed traveling and living life to the fullest. Ben resided in El Paso, San Antonio, Austin, Los Angeles and had recently returned to Marfa. He was employed by Hotel Saint George where he was a bartender.

Other than travelling, Ben enjoyed dancing and spending time with his family and friends. Ben’s love of dancing was evident, as he was often seen dancing at Planet Marfa with his beloved Aunt Yolanda and many others. Recently, Ben enjoyed Sunday afternoons at the Chateau Wright vineyard, sampling wines with his family. Ben had an affinity for fine wines and chocolates.

Benjamin is survived by his parents, Mary Alice Hughes (Thomas) and Davey Castro (Irene), and loving siblings Elizabeth Gandy (Tucker), Javier Castro (Samantha) and Heather Migura (Chris). Ben is also survived by his nephew Nathan and his nieces Chevy, Madison and Emily Alicia, whom he dearly loved. Benjamin leaves behind his beloved grandmother, Alicia Morales. Ben was preceded in death by his brother Eric Hughes; his grandmother, Elvira Castro; and his grandfathers, Moses Castro and Benjamin Morales.

A celebration of life will be held for Ben at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church at 101 E Washington St. in Marfa on November 8, 2021, at 3 p.m. Visitation will precede the service from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the same location. A late luncheon will be held after the ceremony at Saint George Hall at 113 E El Paso St in Marfa from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Honorary pallbearers will be Diego Jurado, Robert Morales, Isabella Morales, Chelsea Rios, Tucker Gandy, Jason Russo, Joel Valladares, John Aaron Castro, Nathan Serrano and Ryan Leos.