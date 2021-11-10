OBITUARY: Diana Sue Turner Sledge

By Big Bend Sentinel

Dina Sue Turner Sledge, 75, beloved mother and wife, went home to be with the Lord on November 4, 2021. She was born in Alpine, Texas, to the late Cecil “Beke” and Shirley Turner.

Graveside Services and burial for Dina was held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Elm Grove Cemetery in Alpine, Texas, with Pastor Robert Fields serving as minister.

Dina is survived by her husband, Steve, of 57 years; son Steven and wife Zulema of San Antonio; and son Chris and wife Annette of Peaster, Texas; as well as her grandsons, Cresten and wife Kassie, and Cashdon, all of Peaster. She is also survived by brothers Alan Turner of San Angelo, Texas; Bake Turner of Alpine; sisters Sally (Al) Tobola and Cherry Turner, all of Alpine; and brother-in-law Kenneth (Regina) Sledge of Big Spring, Texas. Dina was predeceased by her parents, Cecil and Shirley Turner; brother Jim Turner; sisters–in–law Gay Turner and Linda Wooley; and brother-in-law Bobby Sledge.

Dina graduated from Alpine High School in 1964, where she participated in basketball, drama club and was editor of the Alpine High School newspaper. She married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Steve Sledge, on December 27, 1964. She attended Texas Tech University for a short time, then settled in to raise her young family and help Steve build their home from scratch. She was very active as a homeroom mom for both Steven and Chris and helped with the Alpine Boy Scouts Program. In 1982, she furthered her career and graduated from Sul Ross University as a licensed vocational nurse, and in 1994, she obtained her registered nursing license from New York Regency Nursing Program. She deeply cared for each of her patients and worked in multiple specialties including respiratory therapy, X-ray, OB nurse, surgical scrub technician, charge nurse, outpatient surgery, cardiac care, and was a CPR instructor and an educator at the LVN Sul Ross Nursing School. Nursing was truly her calling, and patients were blessed by her care.

Anyone who knew Dina knew that family was most precious to her. She and Steve happily hosted many family events and holidays. Her numerous nieces and nephews called her “Aunt Dina,” and in 1996, she proudly changed her name to “Grandma.” Most of her grandchildren’s friends and teachers also referred to her as “Grandma.” She will be truly missed in the “Turner Family Pickin’s,” as she would play various instruments and vocals with her brothers, sisters, sons, grandsons, nephews and nieces. She loved her family fiercely and will be missed by all.

Services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.