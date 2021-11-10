OBITUARY: Yvonne Bellamy

By Big Bend Sentinel

Yvonne Bellamy departed earth and entered her eternal rest with our Lord and Savior on November 1, 2021, at the age of 65. Yvonne was a loving, kind–hearted person that always wanted to lend a helping hand. One of her many desires was to teach others about God and to lead them to a plan of salvation. When not active in church activities, Yvonne loved to spend quality time with everyone she loved. Home care was one of her many jobs. Many of her hobbies included gardening, painting, crafting, baking and studying the word, but her main thing was living for God.

Yvonne is preceded in death by her parents, Leon Cash and Louise Cash; sisters Pauline Martinez and Yolanda Najar; brothers Manuel Najar and Leon Cash; daughter Annita Contreras; and grandson Brandon Isaiah Martinez.

She will be missed by many who loved her. She is survived by her husband, Dana Bellamy of Monahans, Texas; daughters Debra Martinez and Crystal Ybarra of Monahans; son–in–law Alonzo Ybarra Jr. of Monahans; grandsons Fernando Martinez Jr., Jonathan Martinez, Lorenzo Muniz Jr. and Maithias Contreras, all of Monahans; twin granddaughters Trinity Tavarez and Serenity Tavarez of Monahans; great–grandchildren Octavian Martinez of Monahans and Everly Martinez of Odessa; brothers Tommy Cash of Fort Stockton and Author Cash of Alpine; sisters Mariella Melendez of Marfa, Karen Sarabia of Irving, and Carmen Zavala of Kermit, Texas; along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held from noon to 6 p.m., Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Harkey Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Monday, November 8, 2021, at Grace Fellowship in Monahans with Pastor Mark Bristow officiating, and burial followed at Monahans Memorial Cemetery.

Visit harkeyfunerals.com to sign the guestbook or leave a personal note for the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Harkey Funeral Home.