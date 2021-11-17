New exhibition at Greasewood Gallery paints a lived experience from Chihuahuan Desert to Morocco

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Greasewood Gallery at the Hotel Paisano will host a new exhibit of paintings by David Loren Bass this month. The show will open with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 19.

Bass’ career spans four decades beginning in 1975 and continues today with new paintings annually. He has created 6,000 pieces of art consisting mostly of paintings in oil and watercolor. His complete oeuvre also includes monotypes, lithographs, graphite drawings and oil pastel paintings.

With this new exhibit, Bass says he “continues to paint a lived experience, either directly on site of the subject matter or recalled later in the studio through memory.”

“My paintings have always been concerning paint and how, through its use, I could convey a lived experience of where I go, whether the Chihuahuan Desert, or the colorful, chaotic markets of Morocco, or the features in the landscape of northern New Mexico, or the whimsical forms and light of Key West. In short, I paint to experience life and I live to paint my experiences.”

Bass will be on hand to visit with guests at the opening reception in the gallery on Friday evening. All are invited.

Greasewood Gallery is located in the Hotel Paisano at the corner of Highland and Texas Streets in Marfa. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday–Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday–Friday. For more information, contact Gallery Director Vicki Lynn Barge at 432-729-4134.