OBITUARY: Helen Gonzales

By Big Bend Sentinel

Helen Gonzales, 99, entered her eternal rest with our Lord and Savior on November 1, 2021. She was born in Balmorhea, Texas, December 25, 1921, to the late Faustina and Marcus Tercero.

Helen was a loving wife, mother and housekeeper. She assisted her late husband Ben Gonzales with his construction business. One of her favorite hobbies included tending to rose bushes in her garden. Later in life she learned how to play the guitar. She also enjoyed baking. She enjoyed watching sports — baseball, basketball and football — and visiting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Arizona. Most of all she enjoyed praying and reading different scriptures.

Helen is survived by her son, Benny; daughter Loretta; granddaughter April; grandson Cliff; great-granddaughters Shelby and Melody; and two great-granddogs, Bella and Cole.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday November 27, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Rosary starting at 10 a.m. proceeding with the funeral Mass, then the burial at Merced Catholic Cemetery.