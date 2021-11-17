OBITUARY: Jesus Manuel Aranda

By Big Bend Sentinel

Jesus Manuel Aranda, age 64, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, in Amarillo, Texas. He was born on February 8, 1957, in Ojinaga, Mexico, to Florencio and Lucia (Montoya) Aranda. Jesus married Delma Covos on May 22, 1976, in Presidio, Texas, and they shared 45 wonderful years together.

Jesus was a member of the Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus for six years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, horse racing and singing. Jesus spent his time being a cowboy and ranching. He was a very generous and giving person who loved spending time with his family. His family meant the world to him and he would do anything for them. He will be dearly missed.

Jesus is survived by his wife, Delma Aranda of Kermit, Texas; parents Florencio and Lucia Aranda of Presidio; sons Joel Aranda and Ricky Aranda and wife Larissa of Kermit, Jesus Aranda Jr. and wife Liza of Dumas, Texas, and Sergio Aranda of Odessa, Texas; daughters Noemi Brito and husband Jesus, and Sadie Chavez and husband Ismael of Odessa, Crystal Morales and husband Victor and Lenise Aranda of Kermit; brothers Florencio Aranda Jr. and wife Marisela, Eloy Aranda and wife Alma, Samuel Aranda and wife Sandra of Presidio and Alonzo Aranda and wife Lourdes of Terlingua; sisters Maribel Hernandez and husband Gino of Odessa, Luzmila Hernandez and husband Arisdel of Pecos, Linda Rodriguez and husband Ramon and Monica Alvarado and husband Leroy of Presidio; and grandchildren Idalia, Aylin, Elena, Jesus Jr., Ismael Jr., Joel Jr., Atziri, Isabel, Ricky Jr., Joleen, Jose Luis, Emmanuel, Josue, Ava Grace, Vianeli and Victor Jr.

A rosary will take place on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Family Services Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at St. Joseph – St. Thomas Catholic Church in Kermit, officiated by Father Charles Rajan. Burial will follow at Kermit Cemetery. Pallbearers will include: Joel Aranda, Ricky Aranda, Jesus Aranda Jr., Sergio Aranda, Jesus Brito Jr., Ismael Chavez Jr., Joel Aranda Jr. and Tyler Clair. Honorary pallbearers are Ismael Chavez, Jesus Brito and Victor Morales.