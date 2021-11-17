Weatherization services expand to the Big Bend area

By Big Bend Sentinel

FAR WEST TEXAS — Community Council of South Central Texas was granted eight new counties by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for weatherization assistance, bringing the tri-county into the service area now eligible for the Weatherization Assistance Program.

The Weatherization Assistance Program prioritizes service to the elderly, persons with disabilities and households with children. Since its inception in 1976, more than 7 million households have received energy efficiency improvements, such as heating and cooling upgrades, the addition of insulation, air sealing, improved home air quality and safety gains. The program comprises a comprehensive series of energy efficiency measures that are based on sophisticated analyses of individual homes. These analyses take the whole-house approach, which maximizes energy and dollar savings. Because of this rigorous approach and analyses backing it up, WAP has become a leader in advancing home energy science, delivering energy-efficiency services to low-income households. WAP serves every county in the nation through its network of state and local agencies.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs moved Brewster, Crane, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Pecos, Presidio and Terrell counties under the jurisdiction of the Community Council of South Central Texas. This increases CCSCT’s weatherization service area from 9 counties to 17.

“On behalf of the CCSCT Board of Directors and Weatherization Assistance Program staff, we looking forward to the opportunity to serve the Big Bend area of Texas,” stated CCSCT Executive Director Bobby Deike, “ … Our organization has a very good track record for delivering quality services and reducing the energy burden for low income clients by installing allowable energy saving measures in their homes. In addition, we look forward to developing community partnerships in our efforts to make this program available to eligible low-income households.”

Application processing for Big Bend individuals and families that wish to apply are tentatively on hold until the finalization of the TDHCA contract, which may conclude by mid-November. Applications are available online at: http://www.ccsct.org/weatherization-apply-for-services/

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is committed to expanding fair housing choices and opportunities for Texans through the administration and funding of affordable housing and homeownership opportunities, weatherization, and community-based services with the help of for-profits, nonprofits and local governments. For more information about fair housing, funding opportunities or services in your area, please visit www.tdhca.state.tx.us or the Learn about Fair Housing in Texas page.

CCSCT is a nonprofit community action agency that empowers vulnerable families and individuals in the greater South Central Texas area to achieve self-sufficiency by eliminating barriers through innovative programs and strong community partnerships. For more information, visit www.ccsct.org or follow us on the socials at https://linktr.ee/ccsct_cares.