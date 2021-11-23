News

State Senator Blanco delivers turkeys for Thanksgiving

Senator César Blanco delivered 46 turkeys to homes across Presidio as part of his seventh annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. Photo courtesy of the office of Senator César Blanco.
By Big Bend Sentinel

November 23, 2021 424 PM

PRESIDIO — On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, Senator César Blanco, with help from the Area Agency on Aging and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Bank, delivered 46 turkeys to homes in Presidio as part of his seventh annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. Along with the Thanksgiving centerpiece, the senator gave each family an additional 40 to 50 pounds of food. “While the work we do at the Capitol is important, connecting with families and directly helping those in need back in the district is the most rewarding to me,” said Senator Blanco. “I’m happy we can give back to the community and ensure families have a warm meal on Thanksgiving.”

