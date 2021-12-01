Big Bend Community Chorale presents: ‘Around the World It’s Christmas’

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Big Bend Community Chorale is performing this weekend in Marfa, presenting a musical medley of singers from across the region on Sunday, December 5, 2021. The performance will begin at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church – Marfa.

The chorale is composed of community members from Alpine, Marathon, Ft. Davis, Marfa and Terlingua, and the group will be singing songs of the Christmas Season.

Dr. Andrew Alegria, Director of Choral Music at Sul Ross State University, is the conductor for the BBCC, assisted by Omar Guerrero. Ellen Boyd is the accompanist.

Admission is free and open to the public. Big Bend Community Chorale welcomes all on Sunday, December 5th at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Columbia Street, Marfa.