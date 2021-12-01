Christmas lights, music and Sul Ross tree lighting on Saturday in Alpine

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE — Revel in the holiday spirit this Saturday, December 4, as the Alpine Historical Association hosts its first ever East Sul Ross Avenue Walking Light Stroll and Music event in conjunction with the lighting of Sul Ross State University’s Christmas Tree in Alpine.

The fun starts with a meet-and-greet photo opportunity with Santa Claus and his helpers on the Brewster County Courthouse lawn at 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Morrison True Value. From there, folks will head to the recently renovated 128-year-old Alpine school house for kid’s crafts and hot cocoa provided by Porter’s with the City of Alpine.

From 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be Individual performances by local bands and choirs — organized by Dr. Andrew D. Alegria, SRSU Director of Choral Activities and Vocal Studies — at various locations along East Sul Ross Avenue, ending at Sul Ross State University’s Lawrence Hall for the tree lighting and photos with Santa.

Musicians from Alpine, Marfa, Ft. Stockton and Presidio, including many of the local high school choirs, will serenade visitors as they visit the beautiful, historic homes and lights on Sul Ross Avenue. Chisos Brewing will also offer tastings of their cider and beer. East Sul Ross Avenue will be closed to promote walking.

Hayrides provided by In and Out Rental and hay provided by Out West Feed & Supply will be offered. The organization is encouraging all spectators and performers to bundle up and wear comfortable shoes as they stroll the streets of Alpine this Saturday.

Here’s the full schedule of events for Saturday, December 4:

4:30pm – A meet and greet with Santa Claus (Brewster County Courthouse,) followed by kid’s crafts and hot cocoa (Old school house.)

5:45pm – Sul Ross Choir and Band directed by Dr. Andrew D. Alegria, with hot cocoa and apple cider served in the Fellowship Hall (208 E Sul Ross Ave., Methodist Church)

6:00pm – Marfa HS Choir led by Director Beth Kerzee (402 E Sul Ross Ave., Church of Christ)

6:15pm – Presidio HS Band led by Director Ronfled Espinoza (608 E Sul Ross Ave.)

6:30pm – Fort Stockton HS Choir led by Director Omar Guerrero (701 E Sul Ross Ave., McFarland family home)

6:45pm – Alpine High School Band led by Director Chuck Wilson (803 E Sul Ross Ave., Hancock-Quiett family home)

7:00 PM – Santa will make his way from the East Sul Ross Porter’s location up East Sul Ross to Lawrence Hall

7:30 PM – SRSU Lawrence Hall – All bands and choirs to perform together for SRSU’s Tree Lighting event, led by Dr. Andrew D. Alegria. SRSU President Pete Gallego will speak.

8:15 PM – Ross Fleming performs (301 E. Sul Ross, The Vajdos family home)

8:30 PM The Swifts perform (208 N. Cockrell , The Vaquero, Branch family home)