Decades-long holiday tradition continues on in Marathon

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARATHON — Marathon will celebrate Fiesta de Noche Buena from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday December 4. The annual event rings in the holidays along main street the first Saturday of December each year.

This year, Santa and Mrs. Claus will lead a parade into town at 5:15 p.m. Afterwards, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will greet children in the lobby of Trans Pecos Bank. Then, Marathon ISD students will begin a caroling performance at 5:30 p.m.

Shops and galleries will stay open late, and artists will display their work on the street. Food options include burgers and hot dogs grilled by Marathon Volunteer Fire Department and brisket prepared by Marathon ISD PTO, in addition to local restaurant fare. There will be street music and live music at multiple venues, including French Co. Grocer, Gage Hotel and more.

In addition to live music, French Co. Grocer will offer hot spiced rum, churros and s’mores by the fire pits on their patio. Special guests include McDonald Observatory, with a scale model lighting demonstration, observatory programs and other night sky information and displays. Marathon Sky Park will bring a telescope for viewing on site.

The Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a luminaria display to help lead the way from vendor to vendor. Chamber board members will greet visitors and discuss chamber projects, including a planned night sky festival set for April 29 to 30, 2022.